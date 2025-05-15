Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brunswick, Papa John's International and Nexstar Media Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), and Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/13/25, Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 5/30/25, and Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.86 on 6/2/25. As a percentage of BC's recent stock price of $52.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Brunswick Corp. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when BC shares open for trading on 5/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for PZZA to open 1.14% lower in price and for NXST to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BC, PZZA, and NXST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC):



Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA):



Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.30% for Brunswick Corp., 4.57% for Papa John's International, Inc., and 4.26% for Nexstar Media Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Brunswick Corp. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are down about 2.9%, and Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

