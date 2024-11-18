Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brunswick, Columbia Sportswear and Hasbro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/24, Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), and Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 12/13/24, Columbia Sportswear Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/4/24, and Hasbro, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/4/24. As a percentage of BC's recent stock price of $80.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Brunswick Corp. to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when BC shares open for trading on 11/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for COLM to open 0.36% lower in price and for HAS to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BC, COLM, and HAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC):



Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM):



Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.09% for Brunswick Corp., 1.44% for Columbia Sportswear Co., and 4.50% for Hasbro, Inc..

In Monday trading, Brunswick Corp. shares are currently down about 0.8%, Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are off about 1.3%, and Hasbro, Inc. shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SWX market cap history

 BSBK Average Annual Return

 Funds Holding URI



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.