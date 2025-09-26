Ex-Dividend Reminder: BRP, OR Royalties and Blue Owl Technology Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO), OR Royalties Inc (Symbol: OR), and Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp (Symbol: OTF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BRP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 10/14/25, OR Royalties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 10/15/25, and Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of DOOO's recent stock price of $60.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of BRP Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when DOOO shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for OR to open 0.15% lower in price and for OTF to open 2.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOOO, OR, and OTF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO):



OR Royalties Inc (Symbol: OR):



Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp (Symbol: OTF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.42% for BRP Inc, 0.59% for OR Royalties Inc, and 9.85% for Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp.

In Friday trading, BRP Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, OR Royalties Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

