Ex-Dividend Reminder: BRP, Kayne Anderson BDC and Monolithic Power Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, BRP Inc (Symbol: DOO), Kayne Anderson BDC Inc (Symbol: KBDC), and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BRP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 1/14/26, Kayne Anderson BDC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/16/26, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.56 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of DOO's recent stock price of $72.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of BRP Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when DOO shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for KBDC to open 2.71% lower in price and for MPWR to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOO, KBDC, and MPWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BRP Inc (Symbol: DOO):



Kayne Anderson BDC Inc (Symbol: KBDC):



Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for BRP Inc, 10.83% for Kayne Anderson BDC Inc, and 0.66% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

In Monday trading, BRP Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Kayne Anderson BDC Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

