Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Renewable, RioCan REIT and First Citizens Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Renewable Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.373 on 3/31/25, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0965 on 3/7/25, and First Citizens Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.95 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of BEPC's recent stock price of $28.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Brookfield Renewable Corp to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when BEPC shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 0.69% lower in price and for FCNCB to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BEPC, RIOCF, and FCNCB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.25% for Brookfield Renewable Corp, 8.30% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 0.46% for First Citizens Bancshares.

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are up about 1.5%, and First Citizens Bancshares shares are down about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 BYD Options Chain

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NCAC

 Funds Holding MSI



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.