Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Renewable Partners, Baxter International and Perrigo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP), Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.373 on 6/30/25, Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 7/1/25, and Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 6/17/25. As a percentage of BEP's recent stock price of $23.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when BEP shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for BAX to open 0.55% lower in price and for PRGO to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BEP, BAX, and PRGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP):



Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.25% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, 2.20% for Baxter International Inc, and 4.24% for Perrigo Company plc.

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP shares are currently up about 1.3%, Baxter International Inc shares are up about 2.5%, and Perrigo Company plc shares are up about 2.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks

 LPTX Historical Stock Prices

 ELAB Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.