Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Renewable, Ardmore Shipping and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC), Ardmore Shipping Corp (Symbol: ASC), and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (Symbol: HY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Renewable Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 6/28/24, Ardmore Shipping Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 6/14/24, and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 6/14/24. As a percentage of BEPC's recent stock price of $31.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Brookfield Renewable Corp to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when BEPC shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for ASC to open 1.36% lower in price and for HY to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BEPC, ASC, and HY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC):



Ardmore Shipping Corp (Symbol: ASC):



Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (Symbol: HY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.45% for Brookfield Renewable Corp, 5.43% for Ardmore Shipping Corp, and 1.85% for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Corp shares are currently down about 1.5%, Ardmore Shipping Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

