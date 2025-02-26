Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Infrastructure, PHINIA and Honeywell International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN), and Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 3/31/25, PHINIA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/14/25, and Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of BIPC's recent stock price of $41.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when BIPC shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for PHIN to open 0.54% lower in price and for HON to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BIPC, PHIN, and HON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC):



PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN):



Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.19% for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, 2.16% for PHINIA Inc, and 2.13% for Honeywell International Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are currently off about 2.6%, PHINIA Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and Honeywell International Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

