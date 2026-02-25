Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Infrastructure, First Citizens Bancshares and Brookfield Renewable

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB), and Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 3/31/26, First Citizens Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.10 on 3/16/26, and Brookfield Renewable Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.392 on 3/31/26. As a percentage of BIPC's recent stock price of $49.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when BIPC shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for FCNCB to open 0.13% lower in price and for BEPC to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BIPC, FCNCB, and BEPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC):



First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB):



Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.71% for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, 0.52% for First Citizens Bancshares, and 3.61% for Brookfield Renewable Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, First Citizens Bancshares shares are down about 0.2%, and Brookfield Renewable Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

