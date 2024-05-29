Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Business Partners and Essent Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU), and Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 6/28/24, Brookfield Business Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 6/28/24, and Essent Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/10/24. As a percentage of BIPC's recent stock price of $35.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when BIPC shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for BBU to open 0.34% lower in price and for ESNT to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BIPC, BBU, and ESNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC):



Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU):



Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.58% for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, 1.36% for Brookfield Business Partners LP, and 2.02% for Essent Group Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are currently off about 0.5%, Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are down about 2.9%, and Essent Group Ltd shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

