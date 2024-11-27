Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Business Partners, Sila Realty Trust and Fidelis Insurance Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU), Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA), and Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Business Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/31/24, Sila Realty Trust Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1333 on 12/13/24, and Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/20/24. As a percentage of BBU's recent stock price of $25.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when BBU shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for SILA to open 0.51% lower in price and for FIHL to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BBU, SILA, and FIHL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU):



Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA):



Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for Brookfield Business Partners LP, 6.11% for Sila Realty Trust Inc, and 1.94% for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are currently up about 1.6%, Sila Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

