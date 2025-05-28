Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Business, Newell Brands and Griffon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC), Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), and Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Business Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 6/30/25, Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/13/25, and Griffon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/18/25. As a percentage of BBUC's recent stock price of $28.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Brookfield Business Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when BBUC shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for NWL to open 1.28% lower in price and for GFF to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for BBUC, NWL, and GFF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC):



Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for Brookfield Business Corp, 5.13% for Newell Brands Inc, and 1.04% for Griffon Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Business Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Newell Brands Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Griffon Corp. shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

