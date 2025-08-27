Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Asset Management, United Fire Group and Evercore

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM), United Fire Group, Inc. (Symbol: UFCS), and Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4375 on 9/29/25, United Fire Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/12/25, and Evercore Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 9/12/25. As a percentage of BAM's recent stock price of $60.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when BAM shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for UFCS to open 0.51% lower in price and for EVR to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for BAM, UFCS, and EVR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM):



United Fire Group, Inc. (Symbol: UFCS):



Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.91% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, 2.06% for United Fire Group, Inc., and 1.03% for Evercore Inc Class A.

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares are currently up about 0.2%, United Fire Group, Inc. shares are down about 0.4%, and Evercore Inc Class A shares are up about 2% on the day.

