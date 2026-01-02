Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brixmor Property Group, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of Nova Scotia

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/5/26, Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3075 on 1/15/26, JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 1/31/26, and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 1/28/26. As a percentage of BRX's recent stock price of $26.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when BRX shares open for trading on 1/5/26. Similarly, investors should look for JPM to open 0.47% lower in price and for BNS to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRX, JPM, and BNS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX):



JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM):



Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.69% for Brixmor Property Group Inc, 1.86% for JPMorgan Chase & Co, and 5.97% for Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax.

In Friday trading, Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are off about 0.4%, and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

