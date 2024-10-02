Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bristol Myers Squibb, Marsh & McLennan Companies and Morningstar

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/4/24, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), and Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/1/24, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.815 on 11/15/24, and Morningstar Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 10/31/24. As a percentage of BMY's recent stock price of $52.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when BMY shares open for trading on 10/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for MMC to open 0.37% lower in price and for MORN to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMY, MMC, and MORN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY):



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.54% for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., 1.46% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., and 0.51% for Morningstar Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently up about 2.2%, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are off about 0.1%, and Morningstar Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

