Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brinks, BWX Technologies and Pitney Bowes

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO), BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), and Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 6/2/25, BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/5/25, and Pitney Bowes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/6/25. As a percentage of BCO's recent stock price of $87.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Brinks Co to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when BCO shares open for trading on 5/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for BWXT to open 0.23% lower in price and for PBI to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCO, BWXT, and PBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO):



BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):



Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.17% for Brinks Co, 0.93% for BWX Technologies inc, and 2.98% for Pitney Bowes Inc.

In Thursday trading, Brinks Co shares are currently down about 3%, BWX Technologies inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Pitney Bowes Inc shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

