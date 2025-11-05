Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bread Financial Holdings, Parker Hannifin and Standex International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/25, Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), and Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bread Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/12/25, Parker Hannifin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 12/5/25, and Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/21/25. As a percentage of BFH's recent stock price of $62.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when BFH shares open for trading on 11/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for PH to open 0.23% lower in price and for SXI to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BFH, PH, and SXI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH):



Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH):



Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc, 0.94% for Parker Hannifin Corp, and 0.59% for Standex International Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.6%, Parker Hannifin Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Standex International Corp. shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

