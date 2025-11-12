Ex-Dividend Reminder: BP, TXO Partners and Exxon Mobil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, BP PLC (Symbol: BP), TXO Partners LP (Symbol: TXO), and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BP PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4992 on 12/19/25, TXO Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/21/25, and Exxon Mobil Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 12/10/25. As a percentage of BP's recent stock price of $37.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of BP PLC to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when BP shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for TXO to open 2.53% lower in price and for XOM to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BP, TXO, and XOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BP PLC (Symbol: BP):



TXO Partners LP (Symbol: TXO):



Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.35% for BP PLC, 10.12% for TXO Partners LP, and 3.44% for Exxon Mobil Corp.

In Wednesday trading, BP PLC shares are currently up about 0.6%, TXO Partners LP shares are up about 2.4%, and Exxon Mobil Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

