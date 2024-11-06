Ex-Dividend Reminder: BP, Magnolia Oil & Gas and Black Stone Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, BP PLC (Symbol: BP), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY), and Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BP PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/20/24, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/24, and Black Stone Minerals LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of BP's recent stock price of $29.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of BP PLC to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when BP shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for MGY to open 0.51% lower in price and for BSM to open 2.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BP, MGY, and BSM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BP PLC (Symbol: BP):



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY):



Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.41% for BP PLC, 2.04% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, and 10.06% for Black Stone Minerals LP.

In Wednesday trading, BP PLC shares are currently up about 0.8%, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares are down about 0.7%, and Black Stone Minerals LP shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By John Paulson

 IWV market cap history

 Institutional Holders of DBO



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.