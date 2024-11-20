Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bowlero, Hyatt Hotels and Bath & Body Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/24, Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL), Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bowlero Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 12/6/24, Hyatt Hotels Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/6/24, and Bath & Body Works Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/6/24. As a percentage of BOWL's recent stock price of $11.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Bowlero Corp to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when BOWL shares open for trading on 11/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for H to open 0.10% lower in price and for BBWI to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BOWL, H, and BBWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL):



Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H):



Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for Bowlero Corp, 0.39% for Hyatt Hotels Corp, and 2.63% for Bath & Body Works Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Bowlero Corp shares are currently down about 2.7%, Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Bath & Body Works Inc shares are off about 3.2% on the day.

