Ex-Dividend Reminder: BorgWarner, Edgewell Personal Care and Autoliv

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/24, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC), and Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/16/24, Edgewell Personal Care Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/8/25, and Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/19/24. As a percentage of BWA's recent stock price of $34.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of BorgWarner Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when BWA shares open for trading on 12/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for EPC to open 0.41% lower in price and for ALV to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BWA, EPC, and ALV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):



Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC):



Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for BorgWarner Inc, 1.63% for Edgewell Personal Care Co, and 2.84% for Autoliv Inc.

In Friday trading, BorgWarner Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are down about 0.7%, and Autoliv Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 EUDV YTD Return

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NFTG

 SMLP Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.