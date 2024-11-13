Ex-Dividend Reminder: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Applied Industrial Technologies and Cintas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH), Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT), and Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 12/4/24, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 11/29/24, and Cintas Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of BAH's recent stock price of $181.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when BAH shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for AIT to open 0.14% lower in price and for CTAS to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAH, AIT, and CTAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.12% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., 0.54% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., and 0.69% for Cintas Corporation.

In Wednesday trading, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently off about 1.1%, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are off about 0.5%, and Cintas Corporation shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

