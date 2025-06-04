Ex-Dividend Reminder: Booking Holdings, Primo Brands and TEGNA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/25, Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB), and TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Booking Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $9.60 on 6/30/25, Primo Brands Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/17/25, and TEGNA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 7/1/25. As a percentage of BKNG's recent stock price of $5475.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Booking Holdings Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when BKNG shares open for trading on 6/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for PRMB to open 0.31% lower in price and for TGNA to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BKNG, PRMB, and TGNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG):



Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB):



TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.70% for Booking Holdings Inc, 1.25% for Primo Brands Corp, and 3.00% for TEGNA Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Primo Brands Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and TEGNA Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

