Ex-Dividend Reminder: BOK Financial Corp, Marketaxess Holdings and Southside Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/26, BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX), and Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/5/26, Marketaxess Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 3/4/26, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/5/26. As a percentage of BOKF's recent stock price of $134.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of BOK Financial Corp to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when BOKF shares open for trading on 2/19/26. Similarly, investors should look for MKTX to open 0.43% lower in price and for SBSI to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for BOKF, MKTX, and SBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX):



Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for BOK Financial Corp, 1.74% for Marketaxess Holdings Inc, and 4.36% for Southside Bancshares, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, BOK Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Dividends

 SPLG Videos

 IAUX Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.