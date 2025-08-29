Ex-Dividend Reminder: Boise Cascade, Ball and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC), Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (Symbol: ZIM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Boise Cascade Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/17/25, Ball Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/16/25, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/9/25. As a percentage of BCC's recent stock price of $87.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Boise Cascade Co. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when BCC shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for BALL to open 0.38% lower in price and for ZIM to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCC, BALL, and ZIM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC):



Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL):



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (Symbol: ZIM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.01% for Boise Cascade Co., 1.54% for Ball Corp, and 1.73% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

In Friday trading, Boise Cascade Co. shares are currently off about 0.9%, Ball Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares are down about 2.3% on the day.

