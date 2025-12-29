Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blue Owl Technology Finance, FirstService and Mondelez International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp (Symbol: OTF), FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV), and Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/15/26, FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/7/26, and Mondelez International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 1/14/26. As a percentage of OTF's recent stock price of $14.13, this dividend works out to approximately 2.48%, so look for shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp to trade 2.48% lower — all else being equal — when OTF shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for FSV to open 0.18% lower in price and for MDLZ to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OTF, FSV, and MDLZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp (Symbol: OTF):



FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV):



Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.91% for Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp, 0.70% for FirstService Corp, and 3.66% for Mondelez International Inc.

In Monday trading, Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, FirstService Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Mondelez International Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

