Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blue Owl Capital, Sila Realty Trust and TFI International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Blue Owl Capital Corporation Iii (Symbol: OBDE), Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA), and TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blue Owl Capital Corporation Iii will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/15/24, Sila Realty Trust Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1333 on 10/15/24, and TFI International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of OBDE's recent stock price of $14.35, this dividend works out to approximately 2.44%, so look for shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation Iii to trade 2.44% lower — all else being equal — when OBDE shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for SILA to open 0.52% lower in price and for TFII to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OBDE, SILA, and TFII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation Iii (Symbol: OBDE):



Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA):



TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.76% for Blue Owl Capital Corporation Iii, 6.26% for Sila Realty Trust Inc, and 1.11% for TFI International Inc.

In Thursday trading, Blue Owl Capital Corporation Iii shares are currently off about 0.6%, Sila Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 3%, and TFI International Inc shares are off about 2% on the day.

