Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blue Owl Capital, Lazard and Alexander's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL), Lazard (Symbol: LAZ), and Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/22/24, Lazard will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/15/24, and Alexander's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.50 on 11/29/24. As a percentage of OWL's recent stock price of $21.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when OWL shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for LAZ to open 0.94% lower in price and for ALX to open 1.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OWL, LAZ, and ALX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):



Lazard (Symbol: LAZ):



Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.38% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A, 3.76% for Lazard, and 7.83% for Alexander's Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are currently up about 1.6%, Lazard shares are up about 1.4%, and Alexander's Inc shares are up about 3.8% on the day.

