Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bloomin' Brands, Teleflex and Concentra Group Holdings Parent

May 16, 2025 — 10:33 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/25, Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN), Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (Symbol: CON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bloomin' Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/4/25, Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/16/25, and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 5/29/25. As a percentage of BLMN's recent stock price of $9.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc to trade 1.66% lower — all else being equal — when BLMN shares open for trading on 5/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for TFX to open 0.27% lower in price and for CON to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BLMN, TFX, and CON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN):

Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (Symbol: CON):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.63% for Bloomin' Brands Inc, 1.08% for Teleflex Incorporated, and 1.10% for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc.

In Friday trading, Bloomin' Brands Inc shares are currently up about 4%, Teleflex Incorporated shares are up about 1%, and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc shares are up about 6.8% on the day.

