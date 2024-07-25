Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blackstone, Simulations Plus and ASML Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/29/24, Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP), and ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 8/5/24, Simulations Plus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 8/5/24, and ASML Holding NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.6568 on 8/7/24. As a percentage of BX's recent stock price of $137.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Blackstone Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when BX shares open for trading on 7/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for SLP to open 0.15% lower in price and for ASML to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BX, SLP, and ASML, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):



Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP):



ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.38% for Blackstone Inc, 0.61% for Simulations Plus Inc, and 0.76% for ASML Holding NV.

In Thursday trading, Blackstone Inc shares are currently off about 4.2%, Simulations Plus Inc shares are down about 2.5%, and ASML Holding NV shares are off about 6.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Victor Mashaal Stock Picks

 SUN Average Annual Return

 Funds Holding PIY



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.