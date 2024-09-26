Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Chimera Investment and Humana

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 10/15/24, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/31/24, and Humana Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.885 on 10/25/24. As a percentage of BXMT's recent stock price of $19.56, this dividend works out to approximately 2.40%, so look for shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc to trade 2.40% lower — all else being equal — when BXMT shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 2.29% lower in price and for HUM to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BXMT, CIM, and HUM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT):



Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM):



Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.61% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, 9.16% for Chimera Investment Corp, and 1.13% for Humana Inc..

In Thursday trading, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently off about 2.2%, Chimera Investment Corp shares are off about 1.6%, and Humana Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WFT

 GLBS Split History

 FVD Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.