Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blackstone, First Bancshares and German American Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/25, Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FBMS), and German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.44 on 2/18/25, First Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/26/25, and German American Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 2/20/25. As a percentage of BX's recent stock price of $174.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Blackstone Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when BX shares open for trading on 2/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for FBMS to open 0.64% lower in price and for GABC to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BX, FBMS, and GABC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):



First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FBMS):



German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.29% for Blackstone Inc, 2.57% for First Bancshares Inc, and 2.81% for German American Bancorp Inc.

In Thursday trading, Blackstone Inc shares are currently up about 2.4%, First Bancshares Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and German American Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

