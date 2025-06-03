Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blackrock, Old National Bancorp and Vontier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/25, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), and Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blackrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $5.21 on 6/23/25, Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 6/16/25, and Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 6/26/25. As a percentage of BLK's recent stock price of $978.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Blackrock Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when BLK shares open for trading on 6/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for ONB to open 0.67% lower in price and for VNT to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BLK, ONB, and VNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK):



Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB):



Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for Blackrock Inc, 2.70% for Old National Bancorp, and 0.28% for Vontier Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Blackrock Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Old National Bancorp shares are off about 0.5%, and Vontier Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

