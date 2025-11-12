Ex-Dividend Reminder: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust, Provident Financial Services and Truist Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ), Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), and Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.11 on 11/28/25, Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 11/28/25, and Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/1/25. As a percentage of BMEZ's recent stock price of $14.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when BMEZ shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for PFS to open 1.27% lower in price and for TFC to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMEZ, PFS, and TFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ):



Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):



Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.81% for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust, 5.09% for Provident Financial Services Inc, and 4.59% for Truist Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust shares are currently up about 2.1%, Provident Financial Services Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Truist Financial Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

