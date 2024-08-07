Ex-Dividend Reminder: Black Stone Minerals, Cheniere Energy and RPC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/24, Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM), Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), and RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Black Stone Minerals LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 8/16/24, Cheniere Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.435 on 8/16/24, and RPC, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/10/24. As a percentage of BSM's recent stock price of $14.62, this dividend works out to approximately 2.56%, so look for shares of Black Stone Minerals LP to trade 2.56% lower — all else being equal — when BSM shares open for trading on 8/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for LNG to open 0.25% lower in price and for RES to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BSM, LNG, and RES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM):



Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG):



RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.26% for Black Stone Minerals LP, 0.99% for Cheniere Energy Inc., and 2.46% for RPC, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Black Stone Minerals LP shares are currently up about 3%, Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are up about 2.5%, and RPC, Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

