Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bio-Techne, U.S. Physical Therapy and Chemed

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), and Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 11/28/25, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/12/25, and Chemed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/5/25. As a percentage of TECH's recent stock price of $61.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Bio-Techne Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when TECH shares open for trading on 11/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for USPH to open 0.62% lower in price and for CHE to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TECH, USPH, and CHE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH):



Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for Bio-Techne Corp, 2.48% for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., and 0.54% for Chemed Corp.

In Thursday trading, Bio-Techne Corp shares are currently up about 3.8%, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are down about 2.5%, and Chemed Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

