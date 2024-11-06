Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bio-Techne, Pfizer and Tompkins Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), and Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 11/22/24, Pfizer Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 12/2/24, and Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of TECH's recent stock price of $77.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Bio-Techne Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when TECH shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for PFE to open 1.50% lower in price and for TMP to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TECH, PFE, and TMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):



Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE):



Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for Bio-Techne Corp, 6.00% for Pfizer Inc, and 3.73% for Tompkins Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Bio-Techne Corp shares are currently up about 2.3%, Pfizer Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Tompkins Financial Corp shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

