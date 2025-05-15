Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bio-Techne, First Hawaiian and Affiliated Managers Group

May 15, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB), and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 5/30/25, First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 5/30/25, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 6/2/25. As a percentage of TECH's recent stock price of $47.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Bio-Techne Corp to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when TECH shares open for trading on 5/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for FHB to open 1.06% lower in price and for AMG to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TECH, FHB, and AMG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):

TECH+Dividend+History+Chart

First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):

FHB+Dividend+History+Chart

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG):

AMG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.67% for Bio-Techne Corp, 4.24% for First Hawaiian Inc, and 0.02% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc..

In Thursday trading, Bio-Techne Corp shares are currently down about 7.3%, First Hawaiian Inc shares are trading flat, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Also see:

