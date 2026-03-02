Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bgc Group, Employers Holdings and WillScot Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/26, Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC), Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG), and WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bgc Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 3/18/26, Employers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/18/26, and WillScot Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/18/26. As a percentage of BGC's recent stock price of $9.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Bgc Group Inc - Class A to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when BGC shares open for trading on 3/4/26. Similarly, investors should look for EIG to open 0.77% lower in price and for WSC to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BGC, EIG, and WSC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC):



Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG):



WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.84% for Bgc Group Inc - Class A, 3.10% for Employers Holdings Inc, and 1.30% for WillScot Holdings Corp.

In Monday trading, Bgc Group Inc - Class A shares are currently down about 1%, Employers Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and WillScot Holdings Corp shares are down about 2.5% on the day.

