Ex-Dividend Reminder: Best Buy, Vistra and VICI Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/18/25, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), and VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Best Buy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 7/10/25, Vistra Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 6/30/25, and VICI Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4325 on 7/10/25. As a percentage of BBY's recent stock price of $69.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of Best Buy Inc to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when BBY shares open for trading on 6/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for VST to open 0.13% lower in price and for VICI to open 1.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BBY, VST, and VICI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY):



Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST):



VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.46% for Best Buy Inc, 0.52% for Vistra Corp, and 5.39% for VICI Properties Inc.

In Monday trading, Best Buy Inc shares are currently down about 4%, Vistra Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and VICI Properties Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

