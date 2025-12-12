Ex-Dividend Reminder: Best Buy, PulteGroup and Intercontinental Exchange

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/25, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Best Buy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 1/6/26, PulteGroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 1/6/26, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of BBY's recent stock price of $74.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of Best Buy Inc to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when BBY shares open for trading on 12/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for PHM to open 0.20% lower in price and for ICE to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BBY, PHM, and ICE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY):



PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM):



Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.07% for Best Buy Inc, 0.82% for PulteGroup Inc, and 1.18% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

In Friday trading, Best Buy Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, PulteGroup Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

