Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berkley, United Community Banks Crown Castle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB), United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCB), and Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/29/25, United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/5/26, and Crown Castle Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0625 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of WRB's recent stock price of $67.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Berkley Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when WRB shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for UCB to open 0.77% lower in price and for CCI to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WRB, UCB, and CCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):



United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCB):



Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.53% for Berkley Corp, 3.09% for United Community Banks Inc, and 4.69% for Crown Castle Inc.

In Thursday trading, Berkley Corp shares are currently up about 1%, United Community Banks Inc shares are up about 3.1%, and Crown Castle Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

