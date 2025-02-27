Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berkley, Realty Income and Texas Pacific Land

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB), Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), and Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/12/25, Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.268 on 3/14/25, and Texas Pacific Land Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.60 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of WRB's recent stock price of $61.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Berkley Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when WRB shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for O to open 0.48% lower in price and for TPL to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WRB, O, and TPL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for Berkley Corp, 5.73% for Realty Income Corp, and 0.47% for Texas Pacific Land Corp.

In Thursday trading, Berkley Corp shares are currently down about 2.3%, Realty Income Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and Texas Pacific Land Corp shares are up about 4.8% on the day.

