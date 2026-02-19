Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berkley, Primerica and Advanced Energy Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/26, Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB), Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI), and Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/4/26, Primerica Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 3/13/26, and Advanced Energy Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/6/26. As a percentage of WRB's recent stock price of $70.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Berkley Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when WRB shares open for trading on 2/23/26. Similarly, investors should look for PRI to open 0.46% lower in price and for AEIS to open 0.03% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WRB, PRI, and AEIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):



Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI):



Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.51% for Berkley Corp, 1.85% for Primerica Inc, and 0.12% for Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

In Thursday trading, Berkley Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Primerica Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

