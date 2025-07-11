Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bel Fuse, Arcosa and EMCOR Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/15/25, Bel Fuse Inc (Symbol: BELFB), Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), and EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bel Fuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 8/1/25, Arcosa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/31/25, and EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/31/25. As a percentage of BELFB's recent stock price of $102.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Bel Fuse Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when BELFB shares open for trading on 7/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for ACA to open 0.05% lower in price and for EME to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BELFB, ACA, and EME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bel Fuse Inc (Symbol: BELFB):



Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA):



EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.27% for Bel Fuse Inc, 0.22% for Arcosa Inc, and 0.18% for EMCOR Group, Inc..

In Friday trading, Bel Fuse Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Arcosa Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

