Ex-Dividend Reminder: Becton, Dickinson, Simon Property Group and Assurant

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/24, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 12/31/24, Simon Property Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.10 on 12/30/24, and Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 12/30/24. As a percentage of BDX's recent stock price of $221.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when BDX shares open for trading on 12/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for SPG to open 1.16% lower in price and for AIZ to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDX, SPG, and AIZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX):



Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG):



Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, 4.63% for Simon Property Group, Inc., and 1.43% for Assurant Inc.

In Thursday trading, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently up about 0.1%, Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and Assurant Inc shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

