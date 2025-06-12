Ex-Dividend Reminder: BCE, Western Union and Donaldson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE), Western Union Co (Symbol: WU), and Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4375 on 7/15/25, Western Union Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 6/30/25, and Donaldson Co. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of BCE's recent stock price of $22.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of BCE Inc to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when BCE shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for WU to open 2.54% lower in price and for DCI to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCE, WU, and DCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):



Western Union Co (Symbol: WU):



Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.80% for BCE Inc, 10.16% for Western Union Co, and 1.72% for Donaldson Co. Inc..

In Thursday trading, BCE Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Western Union Co shares are off about 0.3%, and Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

