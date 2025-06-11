Ex-Dividend Reminder: Baytex Energy, Williams and NOV

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Baytex Energy Corp (Symbol: BTE), Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), and NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Baytex Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0225 on 7/2/25, Williams Cos Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/30/25, and NOV Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 6/27/25. As a percentage of BTE's recent stock price of $1.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Baytex Energy Corp to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when BTE shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for WMB to open 0.85% lower in price and for NOV to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BTE, WMB, and NOV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Baytex Energy Corp (Symbol: BTE):



Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB):



NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.62% for Baytex Energy Corp, 3.39% for Williams Cos Inc, and 2.25% for NOV Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Baytex Energy Corp shares are currently up about 6.6%, Williams Cos Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and NOV Inc shares are up about 3.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg

 CVET shares outstanding history

 PTIE Price Target



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.