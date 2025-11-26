Ex-Dividend Reminder: Baxter International, Kinsale Capital Group and Bank of Hawaii

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), and Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/2/26, Kinsale Capital Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/11/25, and Bank of Hawaii Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of BAX's recent stock price of $18.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of Baxter International Inc to trade 0.05% lower — all else being equal — when BAX shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for KNSL to open 0.04% lower in price and for BOH to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAX, KNSL, and BOH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL):



Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.21% for Baxter International Inc, 0.18% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc, and 4.19% for Bank of Hawaii Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Baxter International Inc shares are currently up about 2.6%, Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

