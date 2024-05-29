Ex-Dividend Reminder: Baxter International, EPR Properties and Kinsale Capital Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), and Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 7/1/24, EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.285 on 6/17/24, and Kinsale Capital Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/13/24. As a percentage of BAX's recent stock price of $33.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Baxter International Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when BAX shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for EPR to open 0.70% lower in price and for KNSL to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAX, EPR, and KNSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.43% for Baxter International Inc, 8.45% for EPR Properties, and 0.16% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Baxter International Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, EPR Properties shares are down about 0.3%, and Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are off about 3.3% on the day.

